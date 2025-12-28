UK weather: Will it snow in the New Year? Temperatures set to dip next week
Wintry hazards are possible for the new year
Temperatures will drop as low as freezing in parts of the UK next week as forecasters warned of “wintry hazards” across the UK going into 2026.
It follows warmer conditions over the weekend following Christmas Day, with temperatures of between 5C to 9C.
But the mercury will take a dip as next week begins, with lows of 1C in Glasgow during the day. On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will drop to 0C and below in the North of England and Scotland at night time.
Despite the cold weather, high pressure weather cycles will bring settled weather conditions until the end of the year, according to the Met Office.
Wintry hazards may be possible in some places as 2026 begins as cold air comes close to the UK, but weather patterns are expected to evolve slowly as high pressure continues over the North Atlantic near the west and north west. Low pressure is expected in the east, moving through the North Sea to bring a period of wet and windy weather, especially in the north.
Conditions are expected to settle further along in January with colder and drier than average condition probable. Temperatures are predicted to drop below average for the period and there may be periods of rain and showers and windy spells.
Today:
Early morning fog will soon lift and clear, leaving a sunny start for a few. However, through the day cloud will thicken from the north and east, bringing light outbreaks of rain and drizzle across higher ground. Breezy and chilly.
Remaining cloudy tonight with further spots of rain or drizzle in places. Feeling chilly, especially under clear skies in the northwest, with patchy frost developing under light winds by dawn.
Sunday:
After a chilly start, Sunday will be another settled day. Still cloudy for most with patchy drizzle over the hills. Brighter in the west, with winds easing for all. Chilly.
Monday to Wednesday:
High pressure continues to bring settled weather until the end of the year. Mainly cloudy skies but plenty of dry periods. Feeling chilly, with further overnight frosts in places.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks