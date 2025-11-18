Snow falls across parts of Scotland as wintry weather grips northern half of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snow has fallen across parts of Scotland as wintry weather grips the northern half of the UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice and snow across almost all of Scotland on Tuesday, with the exception of some parts of the east and west coast.

Areas of northern England as far south as Lancashire and Yorkshire are are also covered by a yellow ice warning.

Travel delays and hazardous pavements and cycle paths are expected, along with possible power cuts, a risk of injury and public transport cancellations.

Rural communities may also be cut off.

Rain is expected to move south-east throughout Tuesday, often falling on freezing surfaces and creating icy patches.

Bear Scotland, which maintains Scotland’s trunk roads, has reported “snowy conditions” across a number of routes in the north-west of the country, and has shared images on social media of snow ploughs clearing the A82 and A9.

Ferry operator CalMac said on X that a number of its services have been cancelled, and railway operator ScotRail advised travellers to take care.

Widespread cold and some wintry hazards are expected to continue across the UK throughout the week.

On Wednesday, a yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place in northern Scotland, the north-east coast of England, Cornwall and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, yellow ice warnings cover much of the rest of the country, including southern Scotland, northern and central England and Wales.

On Thursday, yellow snow and ice warnings will remain in place in northern Scotland, the north-east coast of England and Cornwall.

The Met Office said: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

The coldest night since March was recorded on Saturday when temperatures dropped to minus 7C in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.