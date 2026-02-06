Stone cold clean sweep for Snoop Dogg as he tries curling at Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Snoop Dogg has joined the US curling team at the Winter Olympics and even took to the ice himself to have a go.

The musician, who is an honorary coach for Team USA as well as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC, attended Friday’s curling mixed doubles match in Cortina, northern Italy.

Snoop, who carried the Olympic flame through the streets of Gallarate on Wednesday, delighted British curler Bruce Mouat by asking to have his picture taken with him.

The rapper, real name Calvin Broadus, later took to the ice himself to have a try at sweeping a stone towards the house.

Mouat, who won silver in the 2022 Beijing games with the men’s team, said of the encounter with his doubles partner Jennifer Dodds: “We saw him at half-time.

“We saw he was sat next to (US curler) Cory (Thiesse)’s mum. He asked for a photo with us, so I am feeling pretty good about myself.”

Snoop was wearing a USA jacket that featured photos of Thiesse and partner Korey Dropkin as the American pair won their match against Canada 7-5.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper is a keen sports fan and is also the co-owner of Championship football club Swansea City.

He worked as a correspondent for NBC at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Curling was developed in Scotland in the 16th century and involves curlers sliding granite stones towards a scoring circle known as a house. Sweepers rub the ice ahead of the stone to help smooth the trajectory.