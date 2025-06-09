Luxury UK car makers hit by ‘multiple geopolitical headwinds’ – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luxury, high-performance and niche UK car makers face challenges which “threaten competitiveness and growth”, according to a report.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said companies such as Aston Martin, McLaren and Morgan are having to cope with volatile trading conditions, decarbonisation rules and production cost pressures.

The study found the total turnover of the UK’s high-value, small-volume manufacturers in 2024 was more than £5.5 billion, with around nine in 10 of their vehicles shipped overseas.

They were responsible for just 4% of the UK’s car production, but accounted for 12% of its value.

In excess of 15,000 people are employed in high-skilled, well-paid jobs by the companies, the SMMT found.

The report stated: “The UK’s small volume manufacturers face a series of challenges … (which) threaten competitiveness and growth.”

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Britain’s luxury, performance and niche vehicle makers are exemplars of automotive design, engineering and manufacturing – and a quintessential British success story.

“Government rightly recognises the importance of these high-value and iconic brands to the UK economy and, amid multiple geopolitical headwinds, the industry is looking to work together to ensure the sector can not just survive but thrive.

“A successful sector would deliver the economic growth, well-paid jobs and exports that Government craves, helping keep Britain firmly on the global automotive map.”

Industry minister Sarah Jones, said: “Our luxury automotive manufacturers are iconic British brands recognised worldwide, and this report rightly highlights the huge contribution they make to the UK economy.

“We’re ensuring our carmakers go from strength to strength as we deliver our Plan for Change, and we’ve already secured landmark trade deals with the US and India, which will cut tariffs for the sector and create new export opportunities.

“Our modern industrial strategy will set out a long-term plan to support our manufacturers, including by creating the right conditions for increased investment, bringing growth, jobs and opportunities to every part of the UK.”

The UK-US trade deal was confirmed in a call between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on May 8.

It included American tariffs on UK cars being 10% for the first 100,000 vehicles exported.

Mr Trump had previously set the tariff rate on car exports to the US at 27.5%.