An Iranian man has been deported from the UK for a second time, having re-entered the country by small boat just weeks after his initial removal to France.

The Home Office confirmed his latest departure on Wednesday. He had arrived back in the UK on 18 October, approximately a month after being returned to France under the government’s "one in, one out" pilot scheme.

This initiative aims to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats.

His successful re-entry, however, prompted criticism that the government is in "total chaos", while ministers insisted his detection "shows the system is working".

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Anyone looking to return to the UK after being removed under the UK-France agreement is wasting their time and money.

“This individual was detected by biometrics and detained instantly.

“His case was expedited, and now he has been removed again.

“My message is clear: if you try to return to the UK you will be sent back.

“I will do whatever it takes to scale up removals of illegal migrants and secure our borders.”

The one in, one our deal aims to deter migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats ( PA Wire )

The man who was first returned to France on 19 September, had told the Guardian he was a victim of modern slavery at the hands of smugglers in the north of the country.

“If I had felt that France was safe for me I would never have returned to the UK,” the man told the newspaper.

As part of the UK-France agreement which came into force in August, people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned to France, in exchange for an equivalent number of people who apply through a safe and legal route.

So far 94 migrants have been returned to France and 57 people have arrived in the UK under the scheme, according to the Home Office.