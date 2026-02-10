Dozens of small boat migrants rescued from the Channel after engine failure
The rescue mission took place on Sunday night after the boat engine stopped working
French authorities have successfully rescued 66 individuals from a small boat in the English Channel after its engine failed, highlighting the persistent dangers of attempting the perilous crossing.
The incident unfolded on Sunday night off the coast of Pas-de-Calais, according to local prefecture rescuers.
A statement from the French authority on Tuesday confirmed the rescue operation.
"After the migrant boat suffered an engine failure, the patrol vessel launched its rescue boat and made contact, progressively rescuing all 66 people on board before heading to the port of Calais for medical care and assistance by shore-based teams," it read.
Authorities reiterated warnings against such journeys, stating: "This maritime area is one of the busiest in the world, and navigation conditions are difficult both in summer and winter, particularly for makeshift and overcrowded vessels."
This latest rescue comes as an inquiry into the deadliest Channel crossing on record, which saw 27 people die in November 2021, concluded that small boat crossings "must end" to prevent further fatalities.
That tragedy involved a crowded inflatable boat capsizing, with only two survivors found nearly 12 hours after initial calls for help.
Despite the risks, Home Office figures reveal 1,208 people have already successfully crossed the Channel this year.
This comes after small boat crossings hit a record high in the first half of 2025.
Gunes Kalkan, from the charity Safe Passage International, commented on the recent rescue: "Thankfully no-one lost their life in this latest incident in the Channel.
“But, with the lack of safe routes to the UK for people seeking protection, we fear there will be more deaths this year. No-one would risk their life this way needlessly.
“The relatively few refugees who come to the UK are simply trying to reach somewhere they believe they have the best chance of rebuilding a safe life."
