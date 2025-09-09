Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman dies after small boat incident in English channel, police say

A force spokeswoman said the woman was airlifted back to shore where she was pronounced dead

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Tuesday 09 September 2025 13:10 EDT
A woman has died after a small boat incident in the English Channel, Kent Police has said.

A force spokeswoman said the woman was airlifted back to shore, where she was pronounced dead.

It comes as Border Force vessels and RNLI lifeboats responded to Channel crossings on Tuesday.

The Kent Police spokeswoman said: “Kent Police was made aware by the coastguard of an incident in the Channel involving a small boat just after 1pm on Tuesday 9 September 2025.

“One woman was airlifted back to shore, where she was pronounced deceased.

The incident took place just after 1pm on Tuesday
The incident took place just after 1pm on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Footage shows people arriving at the Kent port and disembarking from Border Force boats on Tuesday.

A coastguard emergency helicopter was also pictured flying above the area.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman had said earlier on Tuesday: “HM Coastguard sent UK Border Force vessels, RNLI lifeboats, and HM Coastguard aircraft, in response to small boat activity reported in the Channel on September 9.”

