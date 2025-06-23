Garden slugs and snails could now be considered venomous, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Common garden snails and slugs could now be considered venomous, according to scientists.

In a study that shakes up the definition of venom, researchers explain it is not just the bites of snakes and spiders that are classed as venomous, but also the saliva of aphids and the chemicals released by slugs.

This change in definition will mean that tens of thousands of additional species could now be considered venomous.

open image in gallery Researchers find slugs and snails inject potential partners with toxins during sexual courtship ( Getty/iStock )

According to the research, published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution, substances like saliva all function with the same evolutionary function in mind: to manipulate another organism’s body against its interests.

The paper, led by the Natural History Museum’s venom expert Dr Ronald Jenner, argues that venom should be redefined as any internally delivered secretion that one organism uses to make a physiological change in another living organism.

This means that insects such as cicadas, aphids and shield bugs - which suck the sap of plants and inject toxic secretions to disable plant defences - and garden snails and slugs, which use toxins to manipulate their sexual mates, join the ranks of snakes and scorpions that use venom on prey.

Dr Jenner said: “This redefinition helps us understand venom not as a narrow weapon, but as a widespread evolutionary strategy.

open image in gallery The change in definition of venom means tens of thousands of additional species could now be considered venomous ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“If you look at what the proboscis of a mosquito does when it’s in your skin, it injects toxins that suppress the immune system so that the animal can safely take a blood meal without being swatted away. On a molecular level it shows a lot of similarities to what happens when a viper bites, say, a bunny.

“Conceptually they work on exactly the same system: a conflict arena between two organisms that is mediated by injected toxins. And that’s venom.”

Researchers also found the venom in wasps, bees and ants, as well as bugs and aphids, were originally used on plants rather than animals.

Slugs and snails also inject potential partners with toxins during sexual courtship. Examples range from snails that shoot love-darts coated with bioactive molecules to manipulate their partners against their interest, to male blowflies whose barbed phallus injects a secretion that prevents females from mating again.

These sexual secretions, the researchers argue, also fit their definition of venom because substances are internally delivered to manipulate the recipient in a conflict of evolutionary interests.

The authors hope this redefinition could mean that scientists from traditionally separate fields can combine forces to accelerate understanding of venom biology.