Ex-Glasgow City Council leader arrested over fraud claims

Frank McAveety also served as a Scottish Labour MSP for 12 years.

Ryan McDougall
Tuesday 15 April 2025 16:43 EDT
Frank McAveety (Danny Lawson/PA)
A former leader of Glasgow City Council has been arrested and charged with fraud offences.

Sky News reported on Tuesday night that Frank McAveety, who served as leader of the local authority between 1997 and 1999 and again in 2015-17, was in connection with offences said to have taken place between 2022 and 2024.

Mr McAveety, 62, also served as Scottish Labour MSP for Glasgow Shettleston from 1999 to 2011.

It has been widely reported that the charges relate to electoral fraud in 2022 when he attempted to gain a seat on Glasgow City Council.

A Police Scotland statement seen by Sky News said: “A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with fraud offences in the Glasgow area between 2022 and 2024.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Scottish Labour has been contacted for comment.

Glasgow City Council said it was unable to comment.

