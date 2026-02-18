Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Six injured after two double decker buses crash in London

One of the double decker buses damaged a theatre in south London

Six people have been hospitalised (PA)

Several people have been taken to hospital after two double decker buses crashed in south London.

Emergency services were called just after 8am to a road traffic collision in Newington Causeway, in Elephant and Castle. London Ambulance Services sent resources including ambulance crews, air ambulance services, and specialist paramedics for hazardous environments.

A number of patients were treated at the scene and six were taken to hospital.

One of the buses smashed into Southwark Playhouse Borough
One of the buses smashed into Southwark Playhouse Borough (PA)

James Johnson, strategic commander for London Ambulance Service, said: “We were called at 8.06am to reports of a road traffic collision in Newington Causeway, SE1.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

Six people were taken to hospital after the incident
Six people were taken to hospital after the incident (PA)

“We treated a number of patients at the scene and took six of them to hospital.”

The buses collided in Elephant and Castle, south London
The buses collided in Elephant and Castle, south London (PA)

Pictures from the collision showed the window frontage of Southwark Playhouse smashed in by one of the double deckers.

The Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade were also present.

