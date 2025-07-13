Person dies after train crashes into van at level crossing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A person has died after a van was hit by a train at a level crossing in Kent.

Officers were called to the railway line in Tonge, near Sittingbourne, shortly after 12.45pm on Sunday following reports of a train striking a van, British Transport Police said.

Paramedics also attended, but the person died at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation, with no services running through the area.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show a large fire producing black smoke in a rural area lined with trees, while other images showed helicopters landing on fields next to the railway line.

David Davidson, chief operating officer at Southeastern Railway, which runs services on the line, said: “A train was involved in a collision with a van at a level crossing near Teynham earlier this afternoon.

“We are working with the emergency services and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) following this incident.

“Passengers on the train involved have been transferred on to another train and taken to Sittingbourne for onward travel.

“Trains are currently unable to run through the area and replacement buses are currently running between Gillingham and Faversham and Sittingbourne and Sheerness-on-Sea.”

Mr Davidson said ticket acceptance was in place on other Southeastern high-speed trains, Thameslink and Fast Track buses between Gravesend and Ebbsfleet to help customers complete their journeys.

He added the rail operator was working with the RAIB to understand the cause of the incident and reopen the line “as soon as possible”.

Kent Police said it was called to a report of the collision at a level crossing in Lower Road, Teynham, at 12.43pm, and that patrols remain at the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.