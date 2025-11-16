Irish Labour leader Ivana Bacik says Irish unity stance is not about Sinn Fein

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Irish government needs to make progress on outlining a timeline for a border poll by the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish Labour party leader has said.

Ivana Bacik denied that announcing a 32-county republic as a goal for her party at its national conference on Saturday was a change in policy, or an attempt to appeal to Sinn Fein or its voters.

After Catherine Connolly was elected as Ireland’s 10th president after left-wing parties united to endorse her, Ms Bacik and other opposition parties have said it represents the opportunities if the left work together.

Asked on RTE Radio if the party’s stance on Irish unity was about Sinn Fein, Ms Bacik said: “It’s something I believe fundamentally in.

“Labour is a republican party. We want to build that new republic that Catherine Connolly spoke so powerfully about.”

She said there should be a dedicated government department to prepare for Irish unity, rather than a unit within the Taoiseach’s office, and that while she supported the Taoiseach’s Shared Island initiative, she said that it was now five years old.

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement in 2028, she said there needed to be “some positive progress towards the holding of a referendum” by then.

Addressing the Labour party’s national conference on Saturday, Ms Bacik called on the Irish and British governments to set “a clear timeline” for holding a border poll.

She added: “Friends, we don’t want a fourth green field for its own sake.

“We know better than to run a referendum in haste – without sufficient preparation, or groundwork.

“But we do need a clear timeframe to allow for preparation of a Green and White paper, for citizens’ assemblies, and for respectful and considered debate.”