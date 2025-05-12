What is a sim-swap? How you could be targeted by the fraud used to hack M&S

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts are raising the alarm as cases of mobile “SIM swapping” fraud cases have surged tenfold in the past year across the UK.

Fraud prevention service CIFAS has revealed there was 1,055 per cent increase in unauthorised phone SIM swaps in 2024, which not only leads to people having their money stolen, but their identity.

Simon Miller, Director of Policy, Strategy, and Communications at CIFAS, toldThe Independent:“SIM swap fraud is particularly concerning, partly because it's driven by identity theft, and if you think about frauds, many are just a case of a single loss of money.

“When you lose your identity, it has an enduring long term impact. And SIM swap fraud, which is then the use of that stolen identity to take control of your phone and your phone account. It just points to the growing sophistication of frauds and gives them ever more control over our daily lives.”

SIM swapping is even believed to have played a role in the cyberattack on Marks & Spencer and the Co-op. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued guidance to retailers to combat “social engineering” techniques used by hackers from the Scattered Spider network, believed to have played a role in the attack which has led M&S to halt its online retail services.

At the time of the attack, M&S said it is “working extremely hard to restart online and app shopping” and apologised again for the disruption to shoppers. It had already been unable to process click and collect orders in stores after being impacted by the “cyber incident”.

Here’s all you need to know about the fraud style - and how not to fall victim to it.

What is it?

Sim swapping is when fraudsters take control of a consumer’s phone account and request a SIM swap through identity theft or stolen data. The consumer’s phone number is transferred to the fraudster’s SIM card - and in many cases they even request a new SIM number.

With access to your phone account, fraudsters can bypass defence systems against fraud and identity theft, such as two-factor authentification or receipt of security codes which help access accounts.

“What all of this points to is the seminal importance of our mobile phones to our lives,” says Mr Miller. “It's the gateway to our digital identities and the services that we use on a daily basis.

“So it's not just about the phone account, which is useful because it would ultimately enable fraudsters to request an upgrade and potentially get a 1000 pounds phone for free, which they could then trade or do whatever they want with.

“It's about those the access then to all of your other accounts and particularly the security mechanism that enables you to verify your identity.”

open image in gallery Unusual bank account activity is one sign that your SIM may have been swapped ( Getty/iStock )

How could it affect me?

Losing control of your phone account has a direct impact on every service you use that is connected to your mobile number. This includes access to your social media accounts and even your bank account.

Not only can the fraudster gain access to your finances, but SIM swapping can leave you in the dark about exactly how much money you might be using.

“If you consider on a daily basis the number of times that you will use your phone and the services on your phone to either make purchases or to verify your identity or to transfer money using your banking app, the immediate inconvenience is massive,” says Mr Miller. “When money is then transferred directly out of your account because you won't know because you're not going to receive the note, you know, if you think of the number of times in a day, every time you go to the a shop or buy a coffee, you'll receive a push notification from your bank telling you that a transaction has made.

“You suddenly lose sight of all of that. So it's not just the fact you become more susceptible to fraud, you're much less likely to be aware of the fact that it's happening in the first instance.”

How many people and companies has it affected?

Levels of SIM swapping remain low, but are increasing rapidly, according to experts. Only 289 cases were logged on the National Fraud Database in 2023, which rose to over 3,000 in 2024.

How do I know if I’ve had my SIM swapped?

A sudden loss of control from your phone is the first sign of SIM swapping. Your device will no longer work because it is no longer connected to the network, although it may still be connected to Wi-Fi.

You many also lose access to your email, bank or social media accounts as a criminal has taken control of them. Keep an eye out for unauthorised transactions - any payments on your account that you don’t remember making could be a sign of fraudulent activity.

What should I do if I’ve been affected?

Those affected by SIM-swapping should immediately get in contact with their bank and mobile service providers in order to regain control of their accounts. It’s important to start contacting service providers the moment you realise you’ve fallen victim to SIM swapping because the person who has taken control of your accounts will do what they can to rapidly change all the details associated with the accounts, which make make it harder to prove that you are the original account owner.

How can I prevent it?

While anyone can fall victim to fraud, there are some “golden rules” which can make you safer, according to Mr Miller.

Rule number one is making sure you have strong passwords across the board - and making sure you use different passwords for key accounts.

Mr Miller added that many of these frauds are enabled by people responding to unexpected text messages. In the case of SIM swap fraud, this may be because of a text message asking you to put details into a website, or a phone call from someone pretending to be on the mobile phone provider.

“The rule here is if you received an unexpected message and we are bombarded with these, it's always to pause,” he says. “It's always to stop and think actually this is genuinely for me was I expecting this and get a second opinion.”