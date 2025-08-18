Chris Evans’ CarFest moving to Silverstone for 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CarFest, an annual music and motoring festival founded by radio presenter Chris Evans, is moving to the Silverstone circuit for 2026.

The event, which usually takes place at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire, was set up by Virgin Radio UK host Evans, 59, in the 2010s to showcase live music and motoring track shows.

From next August, the event moves to Silverstone, the Northamptonshire motor racing circuit that is home to Formula One’s British Grand Prix and where scenes from Brad Pitt’s F1 movie were filmed.

Evans said: “This move opens up possibilities we’ve never had before, more space, more cars, more ways to surprise and delight our audience and most importantly, an opportunity to raise even more money for UK children’s charities.

“The heart of CarFest will always be the same, with charitable fundraising and entertainment, providing unforgettable experiences for all ages, at the core of our mission. As one of the UK’s premier entertainment destinations, Silverstone gives us the perfect stage for the next chapter in our story.”

He said: “I wanted to share this incredibly exciting news today, so anyone who wants to join us and say farewell to the amazing home we have had at Laverstoke Park Farm has the opportunity to join us for one last amazing party there this coming weekend.

“Together, we can deliver an even bigger and better event while raising vital funds for charity.”

This year’s line-up includes music from rock band The Boomtown Rats and Scottish outfit Travis and talks with a number of chefs, wellness experts and more.

Silverstone chief executive Stuart Pringle said: “Silverstone has evolved into a year-round destination for world-class events, and we are thrilled to be working with CarFest for next year’s event.

“For more than a decade, CarFest has inspired a devoted community of fans, becoming a true highlight of the British festival calendar. As the ultimate summer celebration, blending music, motors, food, family fun, and unforgettable experiences, CarFest is a perfect fit for Silverstone.”

CarFest has run annually since 2012, with the exception of 2020, when it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

The 2026 CarFest at Silverstone will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 27-30, with tickets and further details to be announced soon.

CarFest 2025 is taking place between August 22 and August 24 at Laverstoke Park Farm.