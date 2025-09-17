Man arrested in connection with ‘racially motivated rape’ of Sikh woman bailed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who was arrested by police investigating the rape of a Sikh woman in a “racially motivated attack” in the West Midlands has been bailed.

The victim, reported to be a British-born Sikh in her 20s, told West Midlands Police that a racist remark was made to her during the sexual assault in the Tame Road area of Oldbury on September 9.

The perpetrators allegedly told the woman “you don’t belong in this country, get out” as they sexually assaulted her, between 8am and 8.30am, the Sikh Federation (UK) said.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape, has been released on bail pending further inquiries, West Midlands Police said on Wednesday.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information about the incident, which is said to have happened as the woman was walking to work.

The victim is being supported by officers, the force said, as they trawl hundreds of hours of CCTV and carry out “extensive” forensic inquiries.

Officers are urging anyone who saw two white men in the area to come forward.

The first man is reported to have had a shaved head, a heavy build and was wearing gloves and a dark coloured sweatshirt, while the second was wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, police commander at Sandwell, said: “We are working closely with key partners and we absolutely understand the concern of local people.

“We need the public’s help to bring us information on who has carried out this horrendous attack.

“I can reassure you that we are doing everything possible to bring those responsible to justice on this young woman’s behalf.”

Anyone with useful information about what happened should contact the force via 101, quoting log 798 or September 9, or on the online portal at: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25C17-PO1