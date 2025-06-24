‘Idyllic’ Scottish island with ruined castle up for sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A breathtakingly-beautiful private island featuring sandy beaches and a now-ruined castle within the Scottish Inner Hebrides has been put up for sale, providing a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the successful buyer.

Shuna Island, or simply Shuna, a 1,110-acre of rugged island in Loch Linnhe, provides picturesque views and a chance of complete seclusion, says estate agents Sotheby’s International Realty, which is marketing the island for a cool £5.5m.

It includes the castle, built 114 years ago by former owner George Alexander MacLean Buckley, who found fame in the Antarctic voyage on Nimrod with Ernest Shackleton just three years before.

open image in gallery The castle was built George Alexander MacLean Buckley in 1911, shortly after he joined an Antarctic voyage on Nimrod with Ernest Shackleton ( Sothebys International Realty )

The crumbling stone structure is just one part of the rich history attached to the island, with the first settlement on the island dating back to 9,000 years ago.

Today, it is owned by the Gully family, after the Dowager Viscountess Selby bought the island from a London-based estate agent in 1945, despite never having seen it. She then passed it on to her son, The Hon. Edward Gully, who has farmed and managed it for the past 80 years.

As well as hosting visitors in six holiday homes, the family’s farm looks after a flock of 220 Beulah sheep, while there is also “renowned” woodcock shoots and deer stalking in the autumn.

The island is accessed via a private pier after a10-minute boat ride from the mainland. There is also a helipad on the land.

Speaking to the BBC, Jim Gully, who is the son of Edward, said: "He's had 80 years of stewarding and looking after Shuna and trying to get all sorts of businesses going and has absolutely loved it the whole of his life

"My brother and I grew up on Shuna. We were home schooled by our grandfather [Donald Wells] on the island. It's idyllic for a childhood being taught there, running the farm and the holiday cottages, and we still do that."

open image in gallery Access from the mainland is via a private jetty after a 10-minute boat journey ( Sothebys International Realty )

He added: "It's been a huge part for all of our lives and definitely sad that all of that is coming to an end, but tinged with relief for my father that it's going to be slightly easier not having to manage all of that and getting over to the island three or four times a week.”

On the island, the archaeological sites include Stone Age burial mounds and Iron Age ritual hoards, with three rare swords discovered in 1875.

Later in its history, the isle belonged to the Gaelic kingdom of Dal Riata before being passed onto the Maclean clan after Robert the Bruce gifted it to Clan Campbell in 1321.

open image in gallery The island is marketed as ideal for multi-generational living, a boutique hospitality venture or a wellness destination ( Sothebys International Realty )

By the 18th Century, it was a thriving lime production centre with kilns and up to 100 living there.

In 1910, it was purchased by Mr Buckley, before soon finding itself in the hands of the Gully family.

With its eight houses, Sotheby’s International Realty say the island is ideally suited for hosting larger groups or retreats, and would be “perfectly suited” for a boutique hospitality venture or a wellness destination.

Viewings start later this week for those lucky enough to be able to consider buying the island.