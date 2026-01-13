First of three stranded narrow boats refloated after Shropshire canal breach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A narrow boat left high and dry by a pre-Christmas canal bank collapse has been successfully refloated by waterways engineers.

The stern of the Pacemaker was left hanging precariously over a 50-metre-long “sinkhole” in Whitchurch, Shropshire, three weeks ago, after an incident its owner likened to being caught in a waterfall.

Two other narrow boats remain stranded in the bottom of the breach, ahead of an operation to winch them clear due to begin later this week.

Engineers from the Canal & River Trust oversaw the operation to refloat the Pacemaker, which saw the craft pulled underneath a movable footbridge and then refloated inside a temporary dam.

Fire crews helped around 12 people to safety after declaring a major incident at 4.22am on December 22 as millions of gallons of water escaped from the canal.

After the Pacemaker was moved using a winch, engineers took just over an hour to fill a newly-dammed area with water, allowing the boat to rejoin the canal network.

The boat’s owner Paul Stowe then stepped on board to inspect the inside.

Mr Stowe, who is currently living in rented accommodation, recalled how he had rescued his cats as he and family members saw a “gaping hole” appear under the boat, having been woken at around 4.05am.

He told the Press Association: “At the moment I don’t feel like the boat’s mine.

“There are an awful lot of people here.

“Once everybody’s gone and once we’ve had it inspected and checked, we’ve had all the repairs done and it’s back in the water, then I’ll feel like it’s my boat.”

Describing the canal breach, Mr Stowe added: “When it actually happened I looked over the stern of the boat and within 20 minutes this went from nothing to an enormous hole in the ground.

“It was almost like an implosion.”

The Canal & River Trust said its teams are ensuring that pipes and pumps are in place to safeguard a continued flow of water around the breach site, so boats downstream on the Llangollen Canal are kept afloat.

Julie Sharman, chief operating officer at the Trust, said: “We know how deeply distressing this breach has been for the boaters and local community.

“After initially making sure everyone was safe, a key area of focus has been recovering the last boats impacted ahead of the long and expensive job of getting the canal rebuilt and back open.

“I’d like to thank all those who have supported, including all who donated to assist the boaters affected, as well as those donating to our longer-term task of getting this historic canal back open in the weeks and months ahead.

“We’re still investigating the likely cause of the breach. The reasons behind earth embankment failures are not always clear, and multiple factors may be involved. We are undertaking a full and robust investigation and will make a summary of the findings publicly available in the coming weeks.”