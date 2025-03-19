Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of an 18-year-old who was among three teenagers killed in a car crash in Shropshire have paid tribute to him as a “loving and kind gentleman”.

Simon Evans had been a passenger in the silver Audi A1 when it crashed in Tong, near Shifnal, just after 11pm on Friday.

The teenager from Wolverhampton – who was described by his family as “the glue that held” his “amazing” friendship group together – died at the scene of the crash on Offoxey Road.

open image in gallery The crash occurred on Offoxey Road in Shropshire on Friday evening ( Google Maps )

Jacob Holeman, a 17-year-old from Codsall in Staffordshire, died in hospital later on Saturday.

The following day, Jenson Bridges, also 17, from Brewood in Staffordshire, died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Another teenager, also aged 17, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.

Describing Simon as “just a lovely, friendly person always with a smile on his face”, his family said in a statement released via West Mercia Police: “He was so family orientated and would do absolutely anything for his friends, who he was very loyal to.”

They added: “Whenever they were together, there was always laughter.

“He loved to be outside, and he loved spending time in Cornwall with us and our friends. He was adventurous. He was kind and thoughtful to all those that met him.

open image in gallery Simon Evans, 18, became a world champion at Taekwondo, his family said ( Family handout via West Mercia Police )

“He had so many hobbies, he was a blue belt in Taekwondo and he even became world champion, before he moved onto his next hobby, of which there were many. Simon also tried his hand at fishing, darts, mountain biking, pool and most recently golf. He also loved his car and would always be tinkering with it alongside his brother.

“Recently Simon had been given a promotion to sous chef at the restaurant he worked at part-time, which he was so proud of, and so were we. He was excited to be included in new ideas for the restaurant and felt proud to be part of their team and family. He also attended a college course of which he was excelling in studying light vehicle mechanics.

“Nothing was too much for Simon, he would do anything to help anyone, and all those who knew Simon would describe him as funny, loving and caring.

“Simon is a much-loved son, brother, grandson and friend who will be sorely missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He really was a gentleman older than his years.”

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Officers are looking to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood at around 11pm, as they believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.

The families of those involved continue to ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or to email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554i of 14 March, 2025