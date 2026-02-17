Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged assault in New Orleans during Mardi Gras

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after allegedly hitting two men during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, police said.

Officers were called to the scene in New Orleans’ French Quarter at around 12.45am on Tuesday after reports of an assault.

The New Orleans police department said LaBeouf was reportedly becoming increasingly aggressive while at Royal Street Inn and Bar.

An employee tried to remove LaBeouf but once outside the actor allegedly hit a man “multiple times with closed fists”.

Witnesses reportedly told police that LaBeouf left the area but later returned and continued to act aggressively.

Another man told officers the actor punched him on the nose, the police department said.

The actor had to be restrained until police officers arrived, and was later taken to hospital for “treatment of unknown injuries”.

Police said that after being released from hospital the actor was arrested and charged with “two counts of simple battery”.

LaBeouf rose to fame on the Disney Channel in the early 2000s, and is known for films including Holes, Fury, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and the Transformers franchise.

He has been somewhat absent from the Hollywood limelight after his former partner, musician FKA Twigs, accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive.

The British singer, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles in December 2019 alleging that LaBeouf was a danger to women.

The 33-year-old from Cheltenham alleged the actor once slammed her into a car, tried to strangle her and knowingly gave her an unspecified sexually transmitted disease.

LaBeouf denied “each and every allegation” made by his former partner. The pair settled the lawsuit last June.

Representatives for LaBeouf have been contacted for comment.