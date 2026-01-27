In Pictures: Burning galley provides fitting climax to Up Helly Aa revelry
The celebration of all things Viking culminated in a harbour blaze at the Shetland festival.
The burning of the galley in Lerwick provided the traditional climax to another memorable Up Helly Aa spectacle in Shetland.
The long-established fixture in the early year calendar sees the Viking-themed event attract would-be warriors to the north to spend a day of socialising before the torching of the centrepiece of the celebrations, a lovingly created Viking ship.
Lynden Nicholson, head of the Jarl Squad, had earlier led his followers around the town before nightfall.
Although daylight hours are short in January in Lerwick the revellers made the most of them as they paraded around town in costume and with the usual accessories.
