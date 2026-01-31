Woman killed and three injured in crash which closed busy Kent bridge for nine hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman in her 30s has been killed and three injured in a major crash, which closed a busy Kent bridge overnight.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a grey Kia collided with a BMW on the A249 near the Sheppey Crossing. Police, paramedics and fire crews responded following the incident at 11.20pm on Friday, but a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were hurt in the smash and taken to hospital for further treatment. A man and a woman were taken to a London hospital where they remain in a serious condition. Another man was taken to a local hospital.

The road was closed overnight but reopened at around 8am on Saturday.

Drivers heading for the Isle of Sheppey were diverted off the A249 at Key Street and asked to travel via Sheppey Way and the Kingsferry Bridge while the road was closed.

Witnesses reported seeing black smoke and were told to stay in their vehicles with the windows shut, Kent Online reported.

open image in gallery The incident happened on the A249 near the Sheppey Crossing ( PA Archive )

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) have launched an investigation.

They are appealing for witnesses who saw the fatal crash or the vehicles in the moments before to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/DC/011/2026. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk.

CCTV and dashcam footage can submitted via the force’s public portal.