Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Woman killed and three injured in crash which closed busy Kent bridge for nine hours

The crash occurred on the Sheppey Crossing at around 11.20pm Friday night

Police were called after a major crash near the Sheppey Crossing in Kent (file image)
Police were called after a major crash near the Sheppey Crossing in Kent (file image) (Visit Kent)

A woman in her 30s has been killed and three injured in a major crash, which closed a busy Kent bridge overnight.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a grey Kia collided with a BMW on the A249 near the Sheppey Crossing. Police, paramedics and fire crews responded following the incident at 11.20pm on Friday, but a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were hurt in the smash and taken to hospital for further treatment. A man and a woman were taken to a London hospital where they remain in a serious condition. Another man was taken to a local hospital.

The road was closed overnight but reopened at around 8am on Saturday.

Drivers heading for the Isle of Sheppey were diverted off the A249 at Key Street and asked to travel via Sheppey Way and the Kingsferry Bridge while the road was closed.

Witnesses reported seeing black smoke and were told to stay in their vehicles with the windows shut, Kent Online reported.

The incident happened on the A249 near the Sheppey Crossing
The incident happened on the A249 near the Sheppey Crossing (PA Archive)

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) have launched an investigation.

They are appealing for witnesses who saw the fatal crash or the vehicles in the moments before to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/DC/011/2026. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk.

CCTV and dashcam footage can submitted via the force’s public portal.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in