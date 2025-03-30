Ukrainian refugee’s boxing academy provides joy and confidence for UK youngsters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian forced to flee to the UK by constant Russian bombardment has launched a boxing academy to provide joy and self-confidence for young people in his new home city.

Oleksandr Pohodin, 35, came to the UK from Chernivtsi, in south-western Ukraine on June 16 2022 via the Homes For Ukraine scheme alongside his wife Zhanna, who is now 40 and currently pregnant, and their children – Nika, 15, Polina, eight, and Matvii, six.

Mr Pohodin, who had his own sports club in Ukraine and was a former amateur boxer with nearly 150 bouts to his name, said he loved life back in his home country.

However, constant alarms and having to go underground sometimes two to three times a night due to bombings after Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24 2022 prompted him and his wife to seek a safer life for their family elsewhere.

In May 2024, he founded Pohodin Boxing Academy, which operates from Syd’s Gym in Sheffield, together with Syd Khaan and Benny Banaris.

He also received years of guidance and support from Brendan Warburton – the founder of Sheffield City Boxing Club who was awarded an MBE in 2022 for his community work.

“Before I came to England, I started a conversation on Facebook with a very great coach and a very good person, it’s Brendan Warburton MBE,” Mr Pohodin told the PA news agency.

“He helped coach Sheffield City Boxing Club and before I came, I started a conversation with him and said, I will be in Sheffield, and if he wants I will start volunteering in his gym and he said ‘yes’.

“When I opened this academy, he helped me a lot, he explained to me how all this works – 100% I think he’s my mentor.”

Mr Pohodin also received an employment adviser and English language training through the charity World Jewish Relief, a charity which has helped more than 13,000 Ukrainians rebuild their lives in the UK since 2022.

Mr Pohodin teaches a wide array of backgrounds and age groups on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday each week.

“For me, I understand if people spend time at this gym, they are not spending time in the street or on their cellphone and I understand when children spend time here, it helps them develop new skills and feel more self-confidence,” he said.

“Many parents told me after the sessions children study better at school and feel better with their friends so I’m happy when I hear this news from parents.

“It’s very enjoyable when sometimes I have 40 kids – it’s girls, boys, different nationalities and a child smiles – for me, I feel very successful when I know a child is happy to be here.”

Several Ukrainians have taken the boxing world by storm, including Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, and Oleksandr Usyk, who has held the unified world heavyweight championship since 2021.

Mr Pohodin said seeing Ukrainian boxers thrive makes him “very proud”.

“I remember when Usyk beat for the first time Tyson Fury, I am very proud he’s from Ukraine,” he said.

“I’m very happy Ukrainian boxing is successful.”

He added he feels particularly happy to live in Sheffield as he considers it to be the “centre of boxing” in the UK.

He said he is “infinitely grateful” for the Homes For Ukraine scheme and his sponsor Eva Weltermann, who hosted him and his family for a year.

“We are grateful for every Briton who helped Ukrainians, in their stay here and to those who volunteered and helped Ukrainians who are in Ukraine,” he added.

“Your contribution is invaluable to our citizens and country. We are grateful to the Government who introduced this scheme for Ukrainians, and now extended for another 18 months stay in the UK.”

Boy Quinn, 14, is one of Mr Pohodin’s students and cited Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko as one of his sporting heroes.

Despite trying other sports, he said he has connected with boxing the most.

“It’s been really good training with Oleksandr,” he told PA.

“I’ve tried other sports like football and basketball but when I’ve put the gloves on, they’ve never come off.”

Katryna Stelmakh, 30, and Natali Pryima, 28, both came to the UK from Ukraine and attend sessions with Mr Pohodin.

Ms Stelmakh arrived in the UK in February 2022 from Kyiv but was born in the north-west of Ukraine, while Ms Pryima came to England in June 2022 from Poltava in central Ukraine.

Ms Stelmakh, who was a doctor in her home country, said adjusting to life here was difficult due to the language barrier and finding a job, but said British people she has met have all been “very welcoming”.

Initially joining boxing classes for her wellbeing, she said she was glad she then met fellow Ukrainians.

“I found our Ukrainian coach, Oleksandr, and then I came to the classes and met Natali here,” she told PA.

Ms Pryima added: “First of all, for me, it’s a full body workout, it’s a really intensive workout and it’s a stress reliever.

“It’s not just about punching the bag, it’s therapy as well.”