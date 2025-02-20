Sheffield’s Leadmill vows to fight on as it loses eviction battle with landlord

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The famous Leadmill music venue in Sheffield has said it is “committed to exhausting every possible legal avenue to secure our future” after it confirmed a judge has ruled in favour of its landlord’s eviction bid.

Well-known names such as Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker pledged their backing to the club, which has been a fixture in the city’s music scene since 1980, after it emerged in 2022 that the Electric Group had issued an eviction notice, triggering a lengthy legal battle.

The Leadmill issued a statement on Wednesday evening which said: “The Leadmill today acknowledges the court’s recent ruling against us in our ongoing legal dispute with our landlord, MVL Properties (2017) Limited.

“While this is a challenging moment for our venue, we want to reassure our supporters, artists, and the wider community that there is no immediate timeline for what happens next.

“Our team is actively consulting with our legal advisors to assess our next steps. We remain committed to exhausting every possible legal avenue to secure our future, retain our staff and protect our venue.”

The statement continued: “This is more than just a legal battle for the team here – it’s personal.

“The Leadmill isn’t just bricks and mortar – it’s a home.”

It said: “But we are in it together, doing everything we can to fight for the place that means so much to us and to so many others.

“The overwhelming public support we have received throughout this process has been invaluable.

“The Leadmill is more than just a venue – it is a cultural institution with a 45-year history of nurturing artists, supporting grassroots music, and providing a vital space for creativity in Sheffield and beyond.

“If you hold a ticket to an event with us, please know that this is going ahead unless we say otherwise and that we shall be in touch as soon as possible if any events are effected.

“We urge our supporters to stay engaged, continue to stand with us, and follow our official channels for further updates as we navigate the next phase of this battle.”

The building is owned by the Electric Group, which runs Electric Brixton in London plus venues in Bristol and Newcastle.

The group has always stressed that it intends to keep it as a music venue, promising “substantial investment” when it takes over running of the club.

In a statement on Thursday, the Electric Group said: “We welcome the court’s consideration and careful decision to award a possession order for the Leadmill – an important ruling following difficult legal proceedings.

“The successful legal outcome paves the way for a bright future for this venue, ensuring it will receive the substantial investment it needs to thrive.

“It will continue to be a cornerstone of the live music scene in Sheffield, supporting artists, fans, and community projects for the next 100 years.”

The Leadmill opened its doors 45 years ago and has played host to countless bands including Pulp, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Muse, Oasis, Stone Roses, The White Stripes, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka.

A plaque on the building marks Pulp’s first-ever gig, which was at the venue in August 1980.