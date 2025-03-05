Disabled actor let go by Globe theatre after alleging sex abuse settles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A disabled playwright and actor whose contract was not renewed by Shakespeare’s Globe theatre after she alleged sexual abuse by another actor has said she feels “relieved” to have reached a legal settlement with the playhouse.

Olivier-nominated Athena Stevens sued the Globe for harassment and discrimination on grounds of her disability and sex, victimisation, and “failure to make reasonable adjustments” after she worked for the famous playhouse as an Associate Artist for several years between 2018 and 2021.

Ms Stevens’ contract was not renewed in September of that year, six months after she reported that an actor had allegedly been sexually abusive towards her.

The accused actor was subsequently hired by the playhouse and allegedly went on to send Ms Stevens voice notes threatening her, according to particulars of her claim.

It is understood the Globe’s position is that the accused actor was not cast in a production at the theatre and that neither Ms Stevens nor the other actor were employed by the theatre at the time of the alleged incident.

In the same document, Ms Stevens – who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair after suffering a serious brain injury at birth – said she would also “regularly encounter unfavourable and less favourable treatment because of her disability”.

She claimed these included incidents when she was refused access to the stage by staff who did not believe she worked for the Globe, and other times when she was left to manage groups of performers alone even though she had told the theatre she did not feel comfortable doing so.

It is understood the Globe’s position is that the access issue was not raised at the time and that the issue around managing a group of performers had been resolved.

She also claimed that in March 2021, she had told the Globe’s managers about an incident in which the accused actor allegedly showed her images of his then partner without either women’s consent.

Ms Stevens, 40, who has waived her anonymity, said this incident constituted sexual abuse, as she was unable to physically remove herself from the situation because of her disability.

A meeting took place with the Globe staff in June 2021 to formally record the allegations, with Ms Stevens being told she would only have to recount the incident once, her claims said.

Around a week later, Ms Stevens said she was told the accused actor was cast for a production at the Globe.

Ms Stevens was asked to discuss her allegations again, and she subsequently recorded a video in which she reiterated her allegations.

She said she submitted the video to the Globe’s chief executive Neil Constable, as well as board members.

Ms Stevens claimed she also handed over voicemails she had received from the accused actor in which he allegedly threatened her.

Two months later, Ms Stevens received a letter of dismissal which read: “Given the recent breakdown in trust and relationship with the Globe, it feels wise to pause this working relationship until we have found a mutually agreeable resolution together.”

Ms Stevens and the playhouse reached a confidential settlement on Wednesday.

In a statement afterwards she said: “I am relieved this fight is over and the Globe has agreed to commission a retrospective independent review to assess their safeguarding and accessibility procedures.

“I asked for this to be carried out in 2022 because I knew others could be harmed if swift action was not taken.

“If the Globe had listened to my concerns from the start, I would not have been forced to endure this ongoing battle that has caused significant damage to my health and wellbeing.

“I am incredibly thankful to my brilliant legal team Peter Daly and Rachel Barrett, who took up this case after many others turned it down.”

She added: “I hope this win acts as a stark reminder to all that disability and accessibility rights are in jeopardy and are a matter of law, not something an employer can pick and choose.”

A spokesperson from the Shakespeare’s Globe said on Wednesday: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement on the employment dispute raised by Athena Stevens that supports everyone.

“The Globe deeply believes in the importance of creating equity for all, including those from the freelance and disabled communities, and seeks ongoing, continuous improvement of conditions that support an inclusive workplace.

“We remain committed to a healthy and inclusive environment for everyone at Shakespeare’s Globe including staff, freelancers, and our audiences.”