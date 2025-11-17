Minister urges Labour MPs to ‘look closely’ at asylum plan amid backbench outcry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The borders minister has urged Labour MPs to wait for the Home Secretary’s announcement amid a backbench outcry over plans to toughen up the asylum system.

Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce sweeping changes in the Commons on Monday, including an overhaul of human rights laws and a series of other measures designed to deter people from seeking asylum in the UK.

But the plans have already sparked opposition from backbench MPs.

Kent MP and former immigration lawyer Tony Vaughan said ministers’ rhetoric “encourages the same culture of divisiveness that sees racism and abuse growing in our communities”.

But borders minister Alex Norris urged his colleagues to wait before passing judgment, saying he disagreed with Mr Vaughan’s “characterisation” of the policy.

Mr Norris told Times Radio that backbenchers “have not seen the package yet and I ask them to look at it closely. I know they will.”

He added: “What I say to them is we cannot be defenders of a broken system.

“The system is not safe, the system is not controlled and it’s eroding public confidence.”

Ms Mahmood’s reforms have been billed as the largest change to the UK’s asylum system in the modern era, and have been inspired by a strict approach taken in Denmark.

They include changes to how the right to a family life under the European Convention on Human Rights is applied in migration cases and restricting the number of appeals allowed against refusals for asylum.

The Home Office has also announced a ban on visas from three African countries – Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo – if they do not co-operate more on the removal of illegal migrants.

And Ms Mahmood is reported to be considering requiring some asylum seekers to contribute to the cost of supporting them, emulating Denmark’s “jewellery law” that allows officials to confiscate refugees’ valuables.

Mr Norris said it was “right if people have assets that they should contribute” to asylum costs, but insisted the Government would “not be taking family heirlooms off individuals”.

Other reforms already trailed as part of the raft of reforms include that refugee status will be made temporary, so that people are returned to their homeland once it becomes safe.

At the same time, safe and legal routes to the UK will be introduced as a way to cut dangerous journeys in small boats across the English Channel.

But several of Labour’s already restive backbenchers have expressed opposition to the proposals ahead of Ms Mahmood’s statement on Monday afternoon.

Mr Vaughan warned plans to review refugees’ status every few years would divert “huge amounts of resource away from making our asylum system work”.

And referencing Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour Party conference, he said: “The Prime Minister said in September that we are at a fork in the road.

“These asylum proposals suggest we have taken the wrong turning.”

Other backbenchers expressed support for Mr Vaughan’s comments, with one telling the PA news agency the Government’s policy was “incoherent” and saw communities “pitted against each other”.

Another told PA that “performative cruelty” would undermine efforts to both solve problems in the immigration system and improve Labour’s polling position, adding that Monday’s announcement was unlikely to help MPs show loyalty at a difficult time for the Government.

And while others were more receptive to “difficult discussions” about how to improve border security, they said ministers lacked the “moral authority” to do so and attacked the proposals as a “visionless shambles”.

Meanwhile, ministers insisted that the policy was not designed to appeal to voters now backing Reform UK and its hard line on immigration.

Mr Norris told BBC Breakfast that “political considerations don’t come into this”, while another frontbencher told PA it would be “the right thing to do even if Reform never existed”.

Conservative shadow Home Office minister Matt Vickers dismissed Monday’s announcement as “largely gimmicks”, arguing that the Government was “not going far enough”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “People need to know that when they arrive in this country they will be removed.”

Some 39,292 people have made the journey across the Channel in small boats so far this year, according to PA analysis of Home Office figures.

The arrivals have already passed the number for the whole of 2024 (36,816) and 2023 (29,437) but the number is below the total for 2022 (45,774).