Safe routes and temporary status for refugees among plans for asylum reform

Refugee status in the UK will be made temporary and a ‘Homes for Ukraine’-style scheme will be expanded as part of reforms to overhaul the asylum system.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to unveil plans to tackle illegal immigration in a statement to MPs on Monday.

Ahead of the announcement, which is also expected to include ways to make it easier for migrants crossing the English Channel to be deported, a number of the plans have been revealed including new safe routes and changes to refugee settlement.

The Sunday Times reported that the shake-up will include forcing refugees to go back to their home countries once they are deemed safe, and extending the wait time for refugees to apply for permanent settlement.

Currently, people granted refugee protection can wait five years before applying for long-term status in the UK, but this will be changed to 20 years.

The reforms will also see the term for refugees to stay in the UK cut from five years to 30 months, with regular reviews on whether protection is no longer needed and revoked if their country is believed to be safe.

It comes as part of efforts to make it less attractive for migrants to come to the UK as Ms Mahmood seeks to end the UK’s “golden ticket” for asylum seekers.

The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high as latest Home Office figures show 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025.

This is the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001.

Meanwhile, The Observer reported that new safe and legal routes will be introduced as a way to cut dangerous journeys in small boats across the English Channel.

Local communities will be able to sponsor individual refugees in a similar model to the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme launched where Britons hosted those in need in their homes.

The capped route aims to give a greater say to communities and support to refugees as they arrive in the UK, including help to learn English to a high standard to help them integrate.

It is hoped the move will also ease the cost of asylum accommodation on taxpayers, and the new system will be designed working with the United Nations Refugee Agency, local authorities and community groups.

The paper also revealed plans for new work and study routes for refugees as part of overhauling the refugee resettlement system, with a cap yet to be determined.

Skilled refugees will be able to come to the UK for work, building on the Displaced Talent Mobility Pilot first launched in 2021 under the previous government which saw businesses hire refugees for roles including senior engineers, paralegals and construction managers.