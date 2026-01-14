Home Secretary says she has no confidence in police boss after Maccabi fan ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Home Secretary has said she has lost confidence in the head of West Midlands Police following a “damning” review into the force’s decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a match against Aston Villa.

Shabana Mahmood told MPs that findings by the policing watchdog into the force’s controversial intelligence gathering show “confirmation bias” over the decision to bar the Israeli football team from attending Villa Park in November.

Addressing the Commons on Wednesday, Ms Mahmood said there had been “a failure of leadership” and that the report by chief inspector of constabulary Sir Andy Cooke had been “damning”.

She said: “The force, we now discover, conducted little engagement with the Jewish community and none with the Jewish community in Birmingham before a decision was taken.”

She said Sir Andy’s report found that “rather than follow the evidence, the force sought only the evidence to support their desired position to ban the fans”.

“He shows that the police overstated the threat posed by the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, while understating the risk that was posed to the Israeli fans if they travelled to the area,” she said.

“Misleading communications also extend to the words of the chief constable himself at his appearance in front of the Home Affairs Select Committee, when he claimed that AI tools were not used to prepare intelligence reports, a claim since refuted by one of his own officers, who blames incorrect evidence on an ‘AI hallucination’.

“What is clear from this report is that on an issue of huge significance to the Jewish community in this country and to us all, we have witnessed a failure of leadership that has harmed the reputation and eroded public confidence.”

She added: “The ultimate responsibility for the force’s failure to discharge its duties on a matter of such national importance rests with the chief constable, and it is for that reason that I must declare today that the chief constable of West Midlands Police no longer has my confidence.”

Ms Mahmood also expressed frustration that she was not able to sack chief constable Craig Guildford herself, a power she said was removed from the home secretary’s remit during the coalition government’s reforms which introduced police and crime commissioners in 2011.

She vowed to introduce new statutory powers allowing a home secretary to force the resignation of chief constables on the grounds of their performance.

Following her statement, the Labour leader of Birmingham City Council called for Mr Guildford to stand down.

Councillor John Cotton wrote on social media: “For the sake of the city and region confidence needs to be restored in the leadership of West Midlands Police, so that lessons can be learned and implemented.

“I believe that the Chief Constable should stand down so that this vital work can begin at once.”

Ms Mahmood added that Sir Andy’s report was “devastating” and that West Midlands Police “inadvertently made things worse for community relations” which must “serve as a lesson to police forces across the country”.

Mr Guildford has faced mounting pressure and calls to resign over increasing scrutiny over the ban.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were barred from travelling to the game at Villa Park by the local Safety Advisory Group (Sag), which cited safety concerns based on advice from the police force.

Sir Andy’s review found eight “inaccuracies” in a report from the force to Birmingham’s Sag, including a reference to a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham, found to be an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot.

Other inaccuracies included overstating the number of Dutch police officers deployed during the match, claims fans were linked to the Israeli Defence Forces, claims Muslim communities had been intentionally targeted by Tel Aviv fans and reports of multiple Dutch police officers being injured in the disorder.

The decision by the Sag – which is made up of representatives from the council, police and other authorities – sparked political outrage, including from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Guildford has insisted the decision was not politically influenced.

The policing watchdog’s review said there is “no evidence” antisemitism played a part in the force’s decision to ban the Israeli team’s fans, but added there was an “imbalance” in the information the force used to inform its decision.

Sir Andy said West Midlands Police lacked the foresight to “recognise the long-term, global consequences”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Guildford apologised to MPs for giving them an error in evidence, after he appeared twice before the Home Affairs Committee over the controversy.