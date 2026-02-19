Pubs can open later if home nations reach World Cup knockout stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This summer’s football World Cup will see pubs allowed to stay open until 2am if any of the home nations make it to the knockout stage.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has agreed to extend opening hours for the knockout rounds of the tournament, which is being hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico.

As first reported by The Sun, pubs will also be able to apply for a temporary licence for any very late kick-offs that could finish beyond 2am, given the time difference.

Ms Mahmood said: “With later kick‑offs at this year’s World Cup, we don’t want pubs to blow the final whistle before the winning goal.

“So we’re showing red tape the red card and taking pub hours to extra time so fans can get another round in without missing a single kick.

“We’re toasting our boys at the World Cup and our locals this summer. Fans won’t need to go home, before football’s come home.”

The Home Secretary is reported to have previously been considering only allowing pubs to open later if one of the home nations reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

But she has agreed to extend opening hours until 1am for most knockout games and 2am for those kicking off at 10pm.

The British Beer and Pub Association told The Sun the decision was “a win for pubs, jobs and community spirit”.

England and Scotland have already qualified for the tournament, which begins on June 11, while either Wales or Northern Ireland could still join them via the playoffs.