Manhunt after woman sexually assaulted at Tesco Express as police release CCTV
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or has any information should contact Kent Police
A manhunt has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Tesco Express in Kent.
The alleged assault took place in Folkestone when a man touched a woman inappropriately over her clothing as he walked past.
After she challenged the attacker, he left the shop. Police have released images taken from the shop's CCTV of a man they wish to identify.
The incident occurred on Sunday, June 4, at around 7.50pm at the Tesco Express on Foord Road.
Detective Sergeant Rachel Seymour said: "Having completed several lines of enquiry, we would now like to identify and speak to this person pictured as he may have information which could assist the investigation."
Anyone who has information regarding the incident, or is able to identify the person pictured should contact Kent Police quoting 46/99414/23.
For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be called on 0800555111 or an online form can be completed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments