Schools told to judge when it’s appropriate to teach sex education

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools in England have been told by the Government to judge when best to teach sex education to their pupils, with proposals to impose strict age limits on this subject being scrapped.

The Labour Government has recommended that primary schools teach sex education in Year 5 or Year 6, in line with what pupils learn about conception and birth, but it is not compulsory.

Relationships and sex education lessons should now be “age and stage appropriate”.

Primary school teachers may decide to discuss the sharing of naked images or online sexual content if it is affecting their pupils and they know that children have seen pornography, according to the final statutory Government guidance on relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) in schools.

Proposals to impose strict age limits on topics in the RSHE curriculum, proposed by the previous Conservative government, will not go ahead.

Draft guidance, published in May last year under the Conservatives, had suggested sex education should be taught no earlier than Year 5.

It had proposed for issues like sexual harassment, revenge porn, upskirting and sexual exploitation and abuse to not be taught before Year 7 (age 11), and for explicit discussion of sexual violence, including rape and sexual assault, to not take place before Year 9 (age 13).

open image in gallery Relationships and sex education lessons should now be “age and stage appropriate” ( PA Wire )

The draft guidance also said schools should not teach pupils about the concept of “gender identity”.

The final guidance on RSHE, which has been published a year after a consultation over the draft Conservative guidance closed, has not assigned specific ages to certain RSHE topics.

Instead, it said schools should develop the RSHE curriculum to be “relevant, age and stage appropriate and accessible to pupils in their area”.

The Government guidance, published on Tuesday, said pupils should be taught the facts and the law about biological sex and gender reassignment.

But on the debate around biological sex and gender reassignment, it told schools to be “careful not to endorse any particular view or teach it as fact”.

It said schools should avoid materials that use cartoons or diagrams that “oversimplify” the topic, or which “encourage pupils to question their gender”.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said revised guidance for schools and colleges on gender questioning children is due to be published this summer.

In her foreword to the updated RSHE guidance, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “The depth and breadth of views is clear, and there are understandable and legitimate areas of contention.

“Our guiding principles have been that all of the compulsory subject content must be age appropriate and developmentally appropriate.

“It must be taught sensitively and inclusively, with respect to the backgrounds and beliefs of pupils and parents while always with the aim of providing pupils with the knowledge they need of the law.”

When asked about removing the plans for strict age limits for sex education, Ms Phillipson told the BBC: “I think what parents want to know is that they’ll be able to see what’s being taught.

“There sometimes can be occasions where it’s necessary to broach a topic a little bit sooner in response to something that might have happened within the school, but parents would be informed and involved on that.”

The guidance said pupils should be given the opportunity to discuss the sexual norms endorsed by so-called “involuntary celibates” (incels) or online influencers by the end of secondary school.

It added that secondary school pupils should be taught about the prevalence of “deepfakes” and how pornography can portray “misogynistic” attitudes and it can present harmful activities as normal.

Students should be taught that strangulation – applying pressure to someone’s neck – is a criminal offence regardless of whether it causes injury.

The guidance has also advised secondary schools to work closely with mental health professionals to discuss suicide prevention in an age-appropriate way.

It added that schools should continue to share RSHE curriculum materials with parents on request.

open image in gallery Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson ( (Lucy North/PA) )

Since September 2020, relationships and sex education has been compulsory in secondary schools in England, while relationships education has been compulsory in primary schools.

In March 2023, then-prime minister Rishi Sunak brought forward a review of RSHE guidance for schools after hearing concerns that children were being exposed to “inappropriate” content.

Schools in England will have to follow the statutory RSHE guidance from September 2026.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “We are pleased to see that there are no age ‘limits’ included in this new guidance.

“Schools already work hard to ensure that teaching is age-appropriate and this approach gives them the vital flexibility to respond to their own community and the needs of pupils in their schools.”

But he added: “NAHT has particular concerns that the inclusion of suicide prevention content has not been accompanied by a commitment from the Government to provide funded training for all teachers to give them both the knowledge and the confidence they need to discuss suicide prevention and self-harm with young people.

“The provision of training is vital before this content becomes statutory and it is unacceptable that the guidance simply says that schools should work with mental health professionals to discuss how this sensitive content should be tackled in the classroom.”

Margaret Mulholland, Send and inclusion specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We welcome the clarity over biological sex and gender reassignment in the guidance.

“There are strongly held and sometimes polarised views over these issues and it is important to have a clear set of national guidelines to follow.

“We hope soon to see specific guidance on supporting gender questioning children – something for which we have been calling for several years.”

She added: “We also welcome the focus on suicide prevention and pay tribute to campaigners for their work on highlighting this issue and the risks to young people.

“Schools already have a great deal of experience in supporting the wellbeing of pupils – and many have seen a rising number of young people struggling with their mental health in recent years.

“Unfortunately, there is still not enough external support available and we would like to see more work done to ensure that young people can access specialist services in a timely manner.”

Laura Mackay, chief executive officer of LGBT+ young people’s charity Just Like Us, said: “Some teachers still struggle to discuss LGBT+ topics with their pupils. So it’s good to see the new RSHE guidance strongly encouraging primary schools to teach about diverse families, including same-sex parents.

“However, there are aspects of the new guidance that could make teachers feel even more anxious about what they can do or say to support all LGBT+ young people.

“If schools treat gender identity as something that is taboo, trans and gender diverse young people across the UK will feel further alienated and unsafe at school.”