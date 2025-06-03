Investigation launched into suspected fraud against debt-ridden local council

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Serious Fraud Office has launched an investigation into failed investments in solar farms that left a local council £1.5 billion in debt.

Investigators have issued so-called section 2 notices against banks and other financial institutions to demand documentation relevant to the case.

Investments were made by Thurrock Council in Essex through Rockfire Investment Finance Plc and other companies operating within the Rockfire Group between 2016 and 2020.

The local authority was offered returns of 3% to 6% on its multi-million pound investment.

Rockfire went into liquidation, and Thurrock Council was effectively declared bankrupt in December 2022, with debts of £1.5 billion.

It has since recouped £650 million of public money.

Director of the Serious Fraud Office, Nick Ephgrave said: “Today’s action is a significant step in our investigation concerning this suspected criminality.

“We are grateful for the assistance of Essex Police, Thurrock Council and others in the early stages of this inquiry.”

Victoria Holloway, Thurrock Council cabinet member for Place and the Environment, said: “Since these catastrophic investments first came to light, this administration—standing firmly alongside our residents—has consistently and rightly called for a full investigation.

“We therefore strongly welcome today’s announcement from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

“It represents a vital step toward securing justice and ensuring accountability on behalf of our communities.

“Thurrock Council will continue to fully support this investigation and will make sure the SFO has access to all the information it requires, as we have continued to do since these losses were uncovered.

“Alongside this, the council is vigorously pursuing civil claims against Rockfire and its owner, Liam Kavanagh, to recover public funds lost through these failed investments.

“Today’s announcement strengthens our resolve to see this through.”