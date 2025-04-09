In Pictures: State banquet caps activity-packed day for King in Rome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King kept himself busy on his last full day in Rome before a state banquet that he jokingly described as a candle-lit meal to mark his 20th wedding anniversary with Camilla.

The King had held a morning meeting with prime minister Giorgia Meloni and addressed both chambers of the Italian parliament before the banquet but had also found time for an unscheduled meeting with Pope Francis, who has been ill but had signalled his desire for a brief visit earlier in the day.

During his busy day, the King carried out walkabouts, saw actors perform Othello, one of many of Shakespeare’s plays that are set in Italy, while the Queen, who wore her wedding outfit for part of the day, even followed the “when in Rome do what the Romans do” mantra by trying some ice cream.

A picture of the meeting with the Pope at the Vatican will be released on Thursday when Charles will spend most of the day in the historic city of Ravenna, carrying out another busy programme of engagements.

His speech at the state banquet was full of references to Rome’s influence on the UK as he used Monty Python’s “what have the Romans ever done for us” line to draw attention to places like Hadrian’s Wall, Carmarthen and York.