Man discharged after coming into contact with mystery substance near Salisbury

A man has been medically discharged and police cordons lifted after he reportedly became ill having come into contact with an unknown substance near Salisbury.

A Wiltshire Police statement said the emergency service response had been stood down after tests on the substance were revealed to be negative.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was assessed at the scene in Charles Road, Durrington, but did not require further treatment.

A police cordon placed around the property has since been lifted.

Chief Inspector Graham McLaughlin said: “We appreciate the concern this incident has had in the community given the recent history and please be assured that the report was taken extremely seriously.

“Testing has been found to be negative and as a result the response and cordon has been lifted.

“I would like to thank specialist resources which came to assist from out of county for their time.

“I would also like to thank our partners in the Fire and Ambulance services for their support, and the public and local residents in Durrington for their patience while this incident was dealt with.”

In 2018 Sergei Skripal, an ex-Russian military intelligence officer and British double agent, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by a nerve agent in Salisbury.

Both spent several weeks in a critical condition before being released from the hospital.

Eighty-seven members of the public presented to the hospital and Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after exposure to the nerve agent, which was left in a discarded perfume bottle in nearby Amesbury.