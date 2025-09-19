Welsh health secretary Jeremy Miles to stand down at next election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welsh health secretary Jeremy Miles has announced he will not stand in the 2026 Senedd election.

The Neath MS, who stood against Vaughan Gething to be leader of Welsh Labour in 2024, has written to his local party and the First Minister to announce his decision.

He grew up Pontarddulais, near Swansea, and worked as a solicitor for almost 20 years before entering politics.

Mr Miles, who was one of the first openly gay Senedd members, was first elected to represent Neath in 2016 and has served in a series of cabinet roles, including health, education and counsel general.

In a letter to his constituency party secretary, Mr Miles said: “It was the honour of my life to be selected as the Welsh Labour candidate in 2015, and to be elected in 2016 and 2021.

“Every day since I was selected I have been conscious of, and sought to live up to, the enormous responsibility which comes with the role.

“Being in frontline politics as a Member of the Senedd and as a cabinet member for most of the last decade is all-consuming and rightly takes precedence over so much else in life.

“Over the summer recess I have had the opportunity to reflect and have come to the conclusion that the end of this Senedd term is the right time for me to stand down, to seek a different challenge – one which may allow me more time to better balance work with my commitments to the people in my life.

“This has not been an easy decision. I am fortunate to be able to count on the support and friendship of so many hard-working local Welsh Labour party members, who I want to take this opportunity to thank for the truly unwavering support they have shown me including in some of the most difficult political times.”

Mr Miles also wrote to Eluned Morgan, Welsh Labour leader and First Minister, to explain his decision.

“I am proud of the work you are doing as our leader and First Minister,” he said.

“Your energy and determination is unmatched in our parliament.

“You are the driving force focused on delivering for the people of Wales and you will continue to have my complete support during the rest of my time in the government and beyond.”

In reply, Ms Morgan thanked him for his “truly remarkable” service to Neath and the Welsh Government.

“Over the last decade, you’ve held a wide range of significant and demanding roles, and your dedication has been clear for all to see,” she said.

“You’ve also been an important LGBT role model, as the first openly gay man to stand for election as leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister.

“As you’ve said a number of times over the years, sometimes being yourself is the most powerful thing you can do for others.

“I’ve personally valued the counsel and support you’ve given me since I became First Minister and on behalf of Welsh Labour party members, I want to thank you for your service.”