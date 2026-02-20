Private equity firms are ‘cashing in’ on broken Send system, Lib Dems say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vulnerable children are being treated as "cash cows", the Liberal Democrats have said, as they push for the special educational needs and disabilities (Send) sector to be granted legal protections.

The party is advocating for Send to be designated as critical national infrastructure, a status currently afforded to essential services like health, energy, transport, defence, and water.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey criticised the current system, stating that "taxpayers’ money is being spent lining the pockets of private firms."

This call for reform comes amid reports that the government is considering reassessing children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) upon their completion of primary school.

Further changes are anticipated in the forthcoming Schools White Paper, which is expected to introduce Individual Support Plans (ISPs) with legal standing for all children with Send.

Sir Ed, whose 18-year-old son John has severe disabilities, said: “I know what it’s like to have to navigate the bureaucratic quagmire of the Send system all too well.

open image in gallery Under the proposed protections, foreign firms would find it much harder to buy Send schools for profit ( PA Wire )

“No parent wants to see their child’s education suffer while private equity firms cash in on a broken system.

“Liberal Democrats would introduce new protections to ensure taxpayers’ money is spent on frontline services for children, not lining the pockets of offshore investors.

“We cannot allow this rigged racket to drag on any longer. Our children and parents deserve better.”

The party also proposes to subject Send acquisitions to public interest tests under the Enterprise Act, allowing the Secretary of State to intervene if needed.

It argues this is necessary as a result of local authorities spending significant amounts on private providers, with public money being diverted.

Under the proposed protections, foreign firms would find it much harder to buy Send schools for profit, the Lib Dems said.

The party’s education spokesperson Munira Wilson said: “It is a scandal that our most vulnerable children are being treated like cash cows by offshore investors.

“Send provision deserves to be treated as essential national infrastructure, to ensure our children’s education is prioritised and prevent public money being funnelled away to offshore companies.

“The current system simply fails to prioritise the very children it is designed to help, all while private SEND providers rake in record profits and squeeze council coffers dry.”