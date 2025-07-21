Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A government minister has detailed the benefits of self-driving vehicles as a public consultation launches ahead of its roll-out in the UK next year.

Launched today (July 21), the consultation on the automated passenger services (APS) permitting scheme will allow ‘representative groups, industry stakeholders, trade unions and members of the public’ to voice their opinions on how self-driving vehicles could be used.

It comes ahead of the proposed roll-out of taxi-, private-hire- and bus-like services with self-driving technology from spring 2026, prior to the implementation of the Automated Vehicles Act in 2027.

Lilian Greenwood, future of roads minister, said: “Self-driving vehicles are one of the most exciting opportunities to improve transport for so many people, especially those in rural areas or unable to drive. We want to work with passengers and industry to make this new form of transport safe and accessible, as we take our next steps towards adoption.

“This technology doesn’t just have the potential to improve transport for millions of people. It will help stimulate innovation, create thousands of jobs, and drive investment to put more money in people’s pockets – all part of delivering our Plan for Change.”

Driverless cars will hit UK roads in the near future ( PA Archive )

It follows on from a Government decision to ‘fast-track’ pilots of self-driving passenger vehicles to spring 2026, which would allow companies to pilot ‘small-scale’ services conducted without a safety driver monitoring the vehicle for the first time. Users would be able to book the service via an app, similar to a typical taxi or ride-hailing service.

Key pointers for the consultation include how self-driving cars could be made more accessible for disabled and older people, and how ‘services of self-driving vehicles are approved by councils’.

The new consultation will run until September 28, 2025.

When speaking on the roll-out of Self-driving taxis and bus-like services, transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “The future of transport is arriving.

“Self-driving cars could bring jobs, investment, and the opportunity for the UK to be among the world-leaders in new technology.

“With road safety at the heart of our pilots and legislation, we continue to take bold steps to create jobs, back British industry and drive innovation.”

Development of automated vehicle technology could create 38,000 jobs in the UK and add £42 billion to the economy by 2035, according to the DfT.