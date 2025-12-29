Security plans ahead of 1995 Lansdowne Road riot ‘not clearly understood’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A report into a riot by English spectators at a football match between England and Ireland in Dublin in 1995 found pre-game safety decisions and information was “not clearly understood”, according to archive documents.

The Lansdowne Road riot broke out in the first half of the friendly match on February 15, 1995.

English supporters forced the abandonment of the game 27 minutes into the match after Ireland took the lead.

More than 20 people were injured when projectiles were thrown from the upper to lower parts of the stadium.

Government ministers were told in the aftermath of the incident that Garda reserve and public order members at the stadium were “insufficient” and pre-game safety decisions and information was “not clearly understood or remembered” by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and gardai.

Confidential documents published as part of the annual release from National Archives of Ireland in Dublin also show the government was told gardai should have the final say on the kick-off time.

The Finlay report into the incident concluded the “actual serious violence experienced at the match was caused solely by English fans and that this violence had been planned”.

In a note to Cabinet on April 4 1995, ministers were told segregation efforts between English and Irish fans were undermined due to the reselling of returned tickets and the use of seated people as an “insufficient barrier”.

The note said: “The choice of particular parts of the stadium to accommodate English fans created difficulties.

“The Garda reserve and public order units in the stadium were insufficient.

“Insufficient meetings were arranged between individual groups of stewards or security men and Garda personnel.

“Some decisions made and information conveyed in the pre-match meetings between the gardai and the FAI were not clearly understood or remembered in the absence of written confirmation.”

The note added that information received from the English National Criminal Intelligence Service by gardai was “not sufficiently conveyed” to FAI officials.

As a result, ministers were told the Finlay report had recommended limiting away fan numbers to less than 10% and to move away fan seats to “a portion of the north end of the lower deck of the east stand”.

It said spectators should be seated in a way that is “irrespective of whether the match is competitive or a friendly”.

– This article is based on documents in the file labelled 2025/115/986 at the National Archives of Ireland.