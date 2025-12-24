Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“We were really hoping that this was somewhere where we could really be long-term,” says Kristina. “Somewhere to recover and heal from what happened to us. But instead, here we go again.”

The single mother-of-two has just received her second Section 21 eviction notice in less than two years. She and her boys must now say goodbye to another home by the end of February.

From May, landlords will be banned from using the controversial power under Labour’s new Renter’s Rights Act. Until then, they can still administer these ‘no-fault’ notices to remove a tenant without reason at two months’ notice.

“To be receiving one before Christmas as a single parent household, and to be telling your children ‘I’m really sorry but there will be no presents this year’ … it’s so scary”, says Kristina, 51, from Muswell Hill, north London.

open image in gallery Kristina said getting a Section 21 notice for her home in Muswell Hill was “so scary” ( Getty Images )

The creative freelancer lived in her previous property for 15 years before being issued a Section 21 notice. Her struggle to find a house left her and children – now aged 18 and 11 – homeless for seven months.

They were staying in temporary accommodation at a Travelodge, before finding their current home, while her eldest was sitting his GCSE exams.

Another mother-of-two, Christina, from Watford, Hertfordshire, was issued a Section 21 notice in September. The 46 year-old, her partner and their children were given until the end of November to leave the house they have lived in for nine years.

About a week before the deadline, Christina was able to negotiate an extension to the end of February. She said: “I contacted the agents that we deal with and literally begged, and said ‘we don’t have anywhere to go’ and in six weeks time it’s Christmas.”

Even with the extra time, Christina is finding it a struggle to find a new place to live in her area. Despite her and her partner both being in full-time employment, the family is finding rental costs in the area have become barely affordable.

open image in gallery Christina, 46, said her and her partner are “hitting our heads against a brick wall” looking for a new place to rent in Watford ( Getty Images )

“A couple times we went to view properties, and within half an hour we’d been beaten to it,” she says, “you have to make a decision in about ten minutes”.

We’ve been “hitting our heads against a brick wall” she says, finding that they’ll likely need to pay £500 more for a similar property in the same area, pushing them up to at least £2,000 a month.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said: “Homes are the foundations of our lives. But evictions shatter those foundations, pushing people into poverty and homelessness. These stories show the end of Section 21 can’t come soon enough.

“Landlords will still be able to price us out of our homes by hiking up the rent beyond what we can afford. The government must slam the brakes on soaring rents to make sure that every renter is protected in their home.”

Mr Twomey is one of many housing campaigners who are calling for more action to be taken by the government to tackle rising rents in the UK, arguing that its Renter’s Rights Act does not go far enough.

open image in gallery The Renter’s Rights Act, originally sponsored by former housing minister and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, came into law in October (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

The average rent across the country reached a record high in the third quarter of 2025 year, according to data from Rightmove, at £2,736 in London and £1,385 in the rest of the UK.

Labour have said they are against rent controls - where the government limits how much landlords can raise their prices. However, the renter’s act will introduce greater powers for tenants to appeal “excessive above-market rents,” challenging what is often called ‘backdoor eviction’.

Paul Shanks of the Renters' Reform Coalition says the Section 21 ban will come in to force “sadly too late to protect renters like Kristina, or the hundreds of thousands of other tenants who have been evicted while waiting for successive governments to fix our broken renting system.”

“As welcome as it is, the new law won't address the major issue for most renters in England - the outrageous cost of rent,” he added.

“The government must do more to make renting genuinely affordable and put money back in tenants' pockets. As a first step, a cap on rent increases to prevent them from outpacing inflation or wages would help to keep renters in their homes by preventing landlords from using unfair rent hikes as a backdoor eviction.”

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “The government is committed to supporting renters. Our landmark Renters’ Rights Act will ban section 21 no fault evictions once and for all, ensuring no one is evicted unfairly again.

“We are taking action to help tenants by capping advance payments to one month’s rent, ending unfair bidding wars, and giving tenants stronger powers to challenge excessive rent hikes.”