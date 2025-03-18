Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Parents of Sebastian Sailes pay heart-warming tribute to ‘remarkable young man’

‘Bad things happen to good people,’ said the family of the university student, whose body was discovered in Chippenham two weeks after going missing

Alex Ross
Tuesday 18 March 2025 06:28 EDT
Comments
The body of Sebastian Sailes was discovered in the River Avon in Chippenham on 11 March
The body of Sebastian Sailes was discovered in the River Avon in Chippenham on 11 March (Wiltshire Police)

The parents of a university student who was tragically found dead after vanishing on his way home from a pub have paid tribute to the “remarkable young man”.

Sebastian Sailes, aged 21 went missing after leaving the Black Horse Pub in Chippenham on the night of 27 February.

The University of West of England student’s disappearance triggered a huge search operation led by emergency services with the support of the local community and volunteers.

Last week, on 11 March, divers who had been searching a stretch of the River Avon in the town recovered a body which was later identified as Mr Sailes.

This week, the parents of the young man issued a statement in which they thanked the public for support in searching for their son while paying tribute to him.

“As we try to come to terms with the loss of our beautiful son Sebastian, we specifically want to express our sincere appreciation for the incredible support we have had from the wider community,” they said.

Teams searched the River Avon as part of the search for Sebastian Sailes
Teams searched the River Avon as part of the search for Sebastian Sailes (Wiltshire Search & Rescue)

“Sadly, bad things happen to good people, but the outpouring of support from this country and far beyond has been truly inspiring and reminded us that this world is blessed with many decent and loving people.”

The parents thanked Wiltshire Police for its “dedication, commitment and empathy” and also Avon and Somerset, Devon and Cornwall and The Met forces. They also thanked Wiltshire Search and Rescue, Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire, as well as members of the public.

They added: “As a family we are shattered by Seb’s passing and each day try to find the strength to remember the remarkable young man he had become. Anyone who ever knew him will remember his enthusiasm and passion for life, but above all his kind and generous spirit.

“He will forever be in our hearts and minds.”

Last week, Wiltshire Police Superintendent James Brain said support would be given to the family after the “devastating” find of the man’s body. “I would ask that their privacy is respected,” he added.

