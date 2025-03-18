Parents of Sebastian Sailes pay heart-warming tribute to ‘remarkable young man’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parents of a university student who was tragically found dead after vanishing on his way home from a pub have paid tribute to the “remarkable young man”.

Sebastian Sailes, aged 21 went missing after leaving the Black Horse Pub in Chippenham on the night of 27 February.

The University of West of England student’s disappearance triggered a huge search operation led by emergency services with the support of the local community and volunteers.

Last week, on 11 March, divers who had been searching a stretch of the River Avon in the town recovered a body which was later identified as Mr Sailes.

This week, the parents of the young man issued a statement in which they thanked the public for support in searching for their son while paying tribute to him.

“As we try to come to terms with the loss of our beautiful son Sebastian, we specifically want to express our sincere appreciation for the incredible support we have had from the wider community,” they said.

open image in gallery Teams searched the River Avon as part of the search for Sebastian Sailes ( Wiltshire Search & Rescue )

“Sadly, bad things happen to good people, but the outpouring of support from this country and far beyond has been truly inspiring and reminded us that this world is blessed with many decent and loving people.”

The parents thanked Wiltshire Police for its “dedication, commitment and empathy” and also Avon and Somerset, Devon and Cornwall and The Met forces. They also thanked Wiltshire Search and Rescue, Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire, as well as members of the public.

They added: “As a family we are shattered by Seb’s passing and each day try to find the strength to remember the remarkable young man he had become. Anyone who ever knew him will remember his enthusiasm and passion for life, but above all his kind and generous spirit.

“He will forever be in our hearts and minds.”

Last week, Wiltshire Police Superintendent James Brain said support would be given to the family after the “devastating” find of the man’s body. “I would ask that their privacy is respected,” he added.