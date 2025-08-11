Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Firefighters work through night tackling Arthur’s Seat blaze

The alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 11 August 2025 01:46 EDT
Emergency services went to the scene on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a gorse blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.05pm on Sunday.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the hill, an extinct volcano in Holyrood Park to the south-east of the city centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and specialist resources to the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Two appliances were at the scene at 6.30am on Monday.

There were no reports of any casualties.

