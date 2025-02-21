Major search underway for woman, 23, who went missing while running in Durham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major search operation is underway for a missing woman who disappeared while running in County Durham on the night of 18 February.

Jenny Hall, 23, was last seen leaving her home in Barracks Farm, Tow Law, in her red Ford Focus and wearing a blue hoodie with a John Deere logo and dark jogging bottoms.

She is described as white, 6ft tall, with long, dark hair, which she may have had up in a ponytail.

Her family, who raised the alarm at 9pm that night, told police she may have also been carrying a green jacket.

On Wednesday police found the car parked on the B6278, between Eggleston and Stanhope, sparking an extensive search in the area involving specially trained police and expert mountain rescue search teams.

Sniffer dogs and helicopters have also been deployed.

Ms Hall is a keen long-distance runner, and a search on Friday concentrated on running trails she is known to frequently use between Eggleston and Hamsterley.

Chief inspector Dean Haythornthwaite, of Durham Constabulary, said police have become increasingly concerned for Ms Hall since she was reported missing on Tuesday “and have been exploring all lines of enquiry, including dozens from members of the public”.

“We are focusing our search on areas we know Jenny likes to run through and we are determined to do everything we can to find her,” he added.

“I would like to thank everyone who is working around the clock in our search and efforts to reunite Jenny with her family.”

Police said more than 100 miles of track have already been covered in the Teesdale area alone with help from the rural community and local landowners, but officers are still appealing for any information that could help find the young woman.

Digital intelligence officers have also tried to find Ms Hall via her mobile phone, smart watch and running apps but have so far been unsuccessful.

Investigators are urging anyone who believes they may have seen Ms Hall, or has any relevant information about her whereabouts, is to contact police immediately on 999.