Bracelet by Scottish designer sells for almost three times estimate at auction

It went under the hammer on Wednesday.

Ryan McDougall
Wednesday 16 April 2025 17:34 EDT
The 1930s Sibyl Dunlop bracelet sold to an unnamed collector (Woolley & Wallace/PA)
The 1930s Sibyl Dunlop bracelet sold to an unnamed collector (Woolley & Wallace/PA)

A piece of semi-precious gemstone jewellery slated to sell for £8,000 has sold at auction for more than three times its asking price to an unnamed collector.

Woolley & Wallis auctioneers sold a bracelet designed by the late Scottish jeweller Sibyl Dunlop (1889–1968).

It was sold on Wednesday in the auctioneer’s fine jewellery sale via an phone call by the collector.

The bracelet, made in the 1930s, is made up of a number of different gems and enamel.

Jewellery specialist at Woolley & Wallis, Marielle Whiting said: “We were thrilled to offer such a fine example of Sibyl Dunlop’s exquisite jewellery.

“Dunlop uses a variety of semi-precious stones to create the ‘carpet of gems’ style for which her pieces are best known, and this bracelet is a fine example of this.

“The result achieved in our fine jewellery auction reflects the appreciation of Dunlop’s craftsmanship.”

The 1930s arts and crafts multi-gem and enamel bracelet in the carpet of gems design was formed from oval cabochon opals framed in black enamel, alternating with geometric bands of opal, amethyst and blue, green and yellow chalcedony.

It is mounted in silver and its reverse is engraved with a foliate design, alongside Sibyl Dunlop’s signature.

