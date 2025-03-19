Scottish university returns rare Tasmanian shell necklace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare Tasmanian shell necklace that was donated to a Scottish university in the 19th century is returning to its homeland, 30 years after the first request for its repatriation.

The 148cm-long necklace is believed to have been made by Aboriginal women on the Bass Strait islands, located between Tasmania and mainland Australia.

It features elenchus or maireener shells found off the coast of Tasmania, and comes from a tradition of Tasmanian necklace-making that has continued uninterrupted for thousands of years.

The necklace is recorded as having been donated to The Hunterian museum at the University of Glasgow by Mrs Margaret Miller of Launceston during a visit to Scotland in 1877.

It is one of a number of necklaces to reach European museums during this period, at least 16 of which still remain in UK collections.

During the 19th century, shell necklaces were attractive to collectors as cultural and aesthetic “first contact” items, and the sale of necklaces became one of the few commercial enterprises available to Aboriginal people on the Bass Strait islands.

Tuesday’s handover ceremony comes 30 years after the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) first requested the item’s return.

The university refused the initial request in 1995, and then turned down a second request in 2002, saying there was “no evidence that the acquisition of the Bass Straits necklace was unethical in any way”.

However it subsequently agreed to return the necklace, something welcomed by Andry Sculthorpe, a delegate and project manager at the TAC.

“The Hunterian has graciously and with goodwill accepted our claim to our important cultural items,” he said.

“The situation for Tasmanian Aboriginal people since invasion has meant that every cultural piece made by our ancestors is precious and rare and maintains our connection with our culture and identity.”

Early examples of shell necklaces are rare and considered a learning resource for present-day makers, and as significant heritage items with links to the past.

Jeanette James, an Elder and shell necklace stringer in her community, explained: “The physical presence of original objects is critical in projects aimed at recovering traditional knowledge to continue practices and rebuild and extend traditional skills.”

The sourcing, collecting and stringing of shells is a closely-guarded tradition, passed down through generations of women makers associated with the Bass Strait islands.

The intricate and painstaking practice is now acknowledged as a highly skilled and unique Aboriginal art form, though today there are concerns the practice could die out due to a decline in the number of shells due to climate change.

Hunterian director Professor Steph Scholten said the decision to repatriate “set a new precedent”.

“I am glad that we can set a new precedent today: that the University of Glasgow and The Hunterian, amongst a growing number of museums, are open to discussing and acting on repatriation claims,” he said.

“We have come to understand the urgent need for museums in Europe and beyond to address their pasts in equitable ways with originating and diasporic communities.”

The repatriation comes alongside the announcement that the remains of an Aboriginal Tasmanian man will be returned by the University of Aberdeen this week.