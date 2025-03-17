19th century ring linked to Scottish geologist found on South African beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ring linked to a 19th century Scottish geologist which was found on a South African beach has gone on display for the first time.

A metal detectorist found the mourning ring, engraved with Hugh Miller’s name and the date of his birth and death, in the sand at Gordon’s Bay, near Cape Town, in 2022.

It has now gone on display at Hugh Miller’s Birthplace Cottage & Museum in Cromarty on the Black Isle for the first time.

Mourning jewellery was common at the time of Miller who, as well as being a geologist, was a writer and social justice campaigner.

It is not known how the ring ended up in South Africa but it is thought that it may have belonged to Miller’s daughter and was lost while she, or her children, were travelling between the UK and Australia, as many ships would have stopped there on the way.

Debbie Reid, visitor services manager at the museum, which is cared for by National Trust for Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the ring to the public.

“It has an incredible story behind it which deserves to be shared and the fact that it has remained hidden all this time is remarkable.

“There is some mystery as to how the ring ended up in South Africa. Photographs of Hugh Miller’s children show his daughter, Harriet, wearing a ring which is very similar to the one found.

“We know from old records that Harriet travelled to Australia in 1870, and her children returned to the UK in 1884.

“Many routes to Australia would have stopped in southern Africa during this time, so it is possible the ring was lost on one of these journeys, but we will never know for certain.”

The ring, made of 18 carat gold, features the inscription “In Memory Of”, which would likely have been filled with black niello, a metallic alloy.

The inside of the ring is delicately engraved: “Hugh Miller Born Octr 10th 1802, Died Decr 24th 1856”.

After the piece of jewellery was found by local metal detectorist Cornell Swart, it was donated through the Friends of Hugh Miller Group to Hugh Miller’s Birthplace Cottage & Museum where it is being displayed beside a mourning brooch already in the collection.

Miller was born in a thatched cottage in Cromarty but, from humble beginnings, he went on to become a renowned Victorian intellectual who was remembered as the “supreme poet of geology” in 2002 at the bicentennial celebrations of his birth.

The museum is also hosting a pop-up exhibition in collaboration with the Carrick Artists Collective from March 21 to May 4.

Miller explored Carrick in South Ayrshire, and the exhibition aims to highlight the link between these two places.