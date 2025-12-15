Scottish runner ‘taking on the UK’ in memory of best friend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish runner has said she is “taking on the UK” in memory of her best friend who died from epilepsy earlier this year.

Caitlin Andrew, from Clydebank, hopes to become the first Scottish woman to run the length of the country from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

The 25-year-old will cover 827 miles in 35 days, completing a marathon every day from June 1 to July 5 next year.

She is running in memory of her best friend Tyla-Neve Malone, who died at the age of 19 in March, and Ms Andrew aims to raise thousands of pounds for the charity Epilepsy Scotland.

Speaking to the Press Association during a break from her gruelling training schedule, Ms Andrew said Ms Malone’s unexpected death came as a “shock to the system”.

“She suffered from epilepsy for a good few years and it was just getting really bad towards the end,” she said.

“Her seizures were more frequent, and one day she just didn’t wake up.

“So I was sitting and I’m just going, ‘how can I raise money?’

“You’ve got the Kiltwalk, you’ve got Ben Lomond, you’ve got all the stuff that everybody does.

“And Tyla being massive, I was like, ‘why not do something big?’ And I’m like, ‘let’s run the UK’.

“So I said to everybody, ‘I’m thinking of doing this’. And then it got out there and I’m like, ‘I’m going to have to do this now, aren’t I?’

“It fits well – somebody being so massive in everybody’s life, let’s do the biggest thing for her and get her name and her memory out there.”

She added: “I’m taking on the UK – it’s 827 miles, I’m running from Land’s End up to John O’Groats.”

Ms Andrew, who works as a boxing and physical training coach, said she is doing gym sessions and running “pretty much every day” in preparation for running 35 marathons in 35 days.

“The miles themselves – they’re already intense,” she said.

“But they’re getting heavier and longer. Going into the new year, my runs will start going up to about two, three-hour runs.

“And then closer to the time it’ll be more, possibly more than 40km (25.8 miles) a day.”

“It is tough – there are days where I’m getting up and I’m going, ‘I need to go out and run in that rain or wind’.”

She said she was not initially prepared for how hard the training would be, but said she is now “flying” and feeling the benefits physically and emotionally as she processes the grief of losing her best friend.

“It’s not only for the run itself, it’s keeping me in line,” she said.

“Emotions are high still, with that grief there, because it is so soon.

“So it’s just giving me something to look forward to, and keeping me going with everything in life.”

Ms Andrew paid tribute to the “amazing” support she has received from friends and family – hers and Ms Malone’s – who “couldn’t be prouder” of her, she said.

She added she was “gobsmacked” by the backing she has received from “absolute strangers” who have seen her posting about the run on social media.

“It’s crazy. I was running through Paisley the other day, and a wee lady just outside the pub, she must have been her late 70s, said, ‘Excuse me, you’re the girl from TikTok doing the UK run, aren’t you?’

“Everywhere I’m going just now a lot of people are recognising it, especially around the community.”

Ms Andrew said as well as documenting her preparations for the run on social media, she plans to post daily vlogs during the run.

She added: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s going be a challenge and a half, and I’m ready for it.”

Lesslie Young, chief executive of Epilepsy Scotland, said: “Everyone at Epilepsy Scotland is incredibly proud of Caitlin.

“The dedication and effort she is putting into this challenge shows what an extraordinary person she is, and it speaks to how special her friend Tyla must have been.

“The funds raised will support the 80,000 people in Scotland living with epilepsy and help raise vital awareness of the fact that epilepsy can in some cases be fatal. Up to two people a week in Scotland die from epilepsy.

“It remains hugely misunderstood and significantly under-researched, and far greater investment is urgently needed.

“Supporting Caitlin’s efforts will help drive awareness and improve outcomes for people affected by epilepsy.

“We are right behind her and will be supporting her in the run-up to and throughout her challenge.”

To make a donation visit justgiving.com/page/caitlin-andrew-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL