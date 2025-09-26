Princess Royal unveils portrait of the King at Scottish Parliament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new photographic portrait of the King has been unveiled at the Scottish Parliament by the Princess Royal.

Anne was in Holyrood on Friday where she revealed the photograph of Charles, which was taken in the Sunken Garden of Balmoral Castle.

The photo shows the King wearing his own tartan, pictured with a handcrafted stick which was a gift from the Mey Highland Games.

It was taken in 2024 by photographer Millie Pilkington to mark the Parliament’s 25th anniversary.

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone joined the Princess Royal for the unveiling.

Ms Johnstone said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to the Scottish Parliament to unveil this portrait of His Majesty The King.

“The portrait will hang in the Parliament’s main hall, greeting the many thousands of visitors who come through our doors every year.

“It’s a striking image which is a reminder of His Majesty’s love of Scotland and the affectionate connection he has with the country and its people.”

A portrait of the late Queen also hangs in the Parliament’s main hall, having being unveiled by Anne in 2011.

Ms Pilkington said: “It was an immense honour to be asked to take an official portrait of His Majesty in Scotland.

“Using the breathtaking backdrop of Balmoral gardens and the Highlands enabled me to reflect the King’s warmth and deep connection to nature and Scotland.”