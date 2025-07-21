Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three arrested for allegedly supporting proscribed terrorist organisation

One man was arrested outside the Scottish Parliament and another two men were arrested during a protest in Edinburgh.

Ryan McDougall
Monday 21 July 2025 12:30 EDT
Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Three men have been arrested in connection with terror offences for allegedly showing support for a proscribed terrorist organisation.

On Monday at around 1.30pm, a 58-year-old man was arrested outside the Scottish Parliament for waving a sign that expressed support for such an organisation.

On Saturday, two men, aged 78 and 60, were arrested during a protest, where the two allegedly showed support for a proscribed organisation.

The three were arrested in connection with the Terrorism Act 2000.

Police Scotland says a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

