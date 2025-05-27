Farage: Sarwar has introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has accused the leader of Scottish Labour of introducing “sectarianism into Scottish politics”.

The Reform UK leader defended his party’s attack ad against Anas Sarwar as he played it in full at a press conference in London which was aired live by national broadcasters.

Labour and the SNP have condemned the ad, which the party spent thousands of pounds on, as “racist” and have called for Meta to remove it from Facebook.

In the video, clips are played of Mr Sarwar encouraging people from south Asian communities to get involved in politics.

Defending the ad after playing it to a room of journalists, Mr Farage said: “So it was Anas Sarwar that introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics, making it perfectly clear his priority was to a certain section of the community.

“All we’ve done is to put out the exact words spoken by him without any comment, we’ve said nothing, just that we will represent the people of that constituency.

“The fact that they, having chosen to go down the sectarian route, choose to throw accusations back at us says to me that we are winning.”

In the ad, Reform claims Mr Sarwar, who was born in Glasgow to Pakistani Muslim parents, will “prioritise” Pakistani people.

Mr Sarwar is not heard saying that, with clips showing him saying: “Pakistanis need (to be) represented in every mainstream political party in Scotland and across the UK.”

The video then cuts to a different part of the speech, with Mr Sarwar saying: “The days where south Asian communities get to lead political parties and get to lead countries is upon us.”

Responding to Mr Farage, the Scottish Labour leader said: “This is a blatant attempt from Nigel Farage to try and poison our politics here in Scotland.

“I have fought against sectarianism all my adult life.

“I was working in Scotland’s NHS while Nigel Farage was on the gravy train in Brussels, and now I am trying to change our country while he tries to divide it.

“Nigel Farage is a poisonous man who doesn’t understand Scotland, doesn’t care about Scotland, and that’s why Scotland will reject him.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney condemned Mr Farage’s remarks, with the SNP leader writing on social media: “There must be absolutely no place for racism in Scotland.

“Anas Sarwar is a political rival of mine but he shouldn’t be subjected to race-baiting attacks.

“Farage has done more than anyone else to demonise minorities and inflame tensions. It must stop.”

Patrick Harvie, the Scottish Greens co-leader, described the ad as “despicable”, warning: “This hateful kind of politics can’t be welcomed into Scotland.”

He added: “Broadcasting this extremist material to tens of thousands of people across the UK on TV news channels is shameful, and only serves to hurt minority communities across the country.

“The broadcasters which have carried this unchallenged propaganda have some hard questions to answer.”

Mr Sarwar previously condemned the ad as a “very deliberate dog whistle”.

He told the PA news agency last week that Reform UK was questioning “my identity, my belonging and my loyalty to the country in which I was born”.

He added: “I am a Scot, a proud Scot. Having worked in Scotland’s NHS, I want to deliver a fairer and better Scotland.

“What these guys are, are chancers who want to play on people’s fears, to divide us rather than actually deliver meaningful solutions for the people of Scotland.”

The ad is part of Reform UK’s campaign in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election, which will be held next week.