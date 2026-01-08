Labour will not block the Scottish Government’s Holyrood budget, says Sarwar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Labour will not block the Scottish Government’s budget, the party’s leader has said, but he raised the spectre of emergency changes if they win May’s election.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison is due to lay out her Government’s tax and spending plans on Tuesday.

But before the document has been published, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party will not oppose the plans.

Speaking to ITV Border, he said: “We’re not going to make the budget fall.

“But the key point here is that whenever the budget has passed and whatever has passed, it’s actually for any new government that’s elected after May to set a direction or a different direction in our country.

“We’re going to keep every option on the table for what we choose to do after the election in May so we can have that new direction in Scotland.

“That’s fundamentally the game-changer.”

Pressed on what he meant about the options a potential Scottish Labour government could pursue, Mr Sarwar said: “We will look at what comes in the budget, but we will reserve the right to look at whether emergency provisions are needed or an alternative budget, or an emergency budget is needed after the election in May to meet the aspirations and the needs of the people of Scotland.”

Responding to the comments, Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay said: “Anas Sarwar’s astonishing decision to give a free pass to the SNP budget, which he hasn’t even seen, confirms how weak Labour are.

“John Swinney will be delighted.

“The Scottish Conservatives are the only party that can be trusted to stand up to the SNP and the other left-wing parties at Holyrood who all want to inflict high taxes on hard-working Scots in order to fund an out-of-control benefits bill.”