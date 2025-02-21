Holyrood election gives Labour ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’, says McFadden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to govern at Holyrood and Westminster, the campaign chief behind the party’s general election victory has said.

Pat McFadden, who was Labour’s campaign co-ordinator for last summer’s election, spoke about the “potential partnership” there could be between Labour governments in Edinburgh and London.

This could help to “get more bang for our buck on public services”, he added, as he raised the prospect of a Labour government at Holyrood under Anas Sarwar working alongside Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Friday, Mr McFadden, a key ally of Sir Keir, said: “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity here to have a government in Scotland and government in the UK trying to address the same sort of problems.”

Speaking at the Friends of Scottish Labour event, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster highlighted a range of issues where “people have to get more bang for their buck”.

He told how NHS waiting lists and educational outcomes need to improve, as well as issues over the “look and feel of the streets of a city like Glasgow”.

Adding people “want more and they are right to want more”, he said there could be a “powerful shared agenda and shared opportunity for us” if Labour wins the 2026 Scottish election.

He said this could bring about a partnership “between Scotland and the UK that hasn’t been there for a couple of decades”.

Labour MSP Paul O’Kane agreed it would be a “generational moment in terms of the change” if the party can seize power in Scotland.

Setting out how the party can achieve it, he said Labour will “prosecute that case” against the SNP for its record on public services.

But he said Labour also needs to “offer hope and vision” to voters.

Mr O’Kane said: “We have to show we can be a reforming government that can change these things.

“Because I think this election will be for the first time in a long time about those public services, particularly the NHS, because people are so concerned and so worried about that.

“It’s about hope, and about an agenda of change, that generational moment. We have to offer that change.”